Rivers NLC Inaugurates Employer Of Labour Awards Board

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress has inaugurated the Employer of Labour Awards Board.

The board which has over fifteen members is headed by Mr Fredrick Nwoji.

Inaugurating the board, the State Chairperson of NLC, Mrs Beatrice Itubo urged members to live above board as well as abide by labour laws.

Mrs Itubo said recipients of the award must be seen to be labour friendly and in most cases must be recommended by the workforce.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Employer of Labour Awards Organisation, Doctor Essien Patrick Essien, said the platform was to recognise, celebrate, honour and encourage every deserving establishment that is dealing with its employees in line with the Nigeria Labour Act as well as those creating an expanded yet comfortable employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Employer of Labour Award Organisation has applauded Governors from South-South for accepting to pay the proposed thirty thousand naira National Minimum Wage for workers in the region.

Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Dr Essien Patrick Essien in an interview with newsmen said the prompt payment of the thirty thousand naira minimum wage would reduce poverty and ameliorate the various economic challenges faced by Nigeria workers in the area.

He also hinted that the Employer of Labour Award organisation in partnership with the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress urged workers from the South –South to reciprocate the good gesture of the governors in the payment of the minimum wage and be committed to their duties.