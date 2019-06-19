Rivers FA Returns Green As Chairman …Pronounces Wike Grand Patron

The Rivers State Football Association, RSFA, yesterday at their elective congress returned Barrister Christopher Green as its chairman. Green, who has led the association for over three tenures, had no opposition for the position, yet he garnered a total of 21 votes out of 27 possible delegates to retain his office.

Also, the immediate past Vice Chairman, Chief Omineokuma-Kile retained his position. He got 20 votes.

Other Executive Members that were elected into the Board of the FA include Ibigoni Ben-Akobo, 20 votes and Kingsley Woke of Rivers East Senatorial District, Dr Solomon Igbanibo, 21votes of Rivers West Senatorial District, Engr. Ezekiel Oluka 18 votes and Martins Giadom, 21 votes of Rivers East Senatorial District.

Moments before the dissolution of the immediate past executive, Green had, according to the recommendations of the Executive Committee and motions moved on the floor of the congress pronounced the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike the Grand Patron of the association.

According to him, though the association had not been receiving sponsorship from the state government, governor Wike had created a conducive environment for football to thrive in the state. He said that the governor in the past four years had succeeded in taking the game to an enviable height within and beyond the shores of the state.

Similarly, the Amanyanabo of Grand Bonny, His Majesty, King Asimini William Dappa-Pepple, Perekule XI was named patron and life member of the association. Green explained that the recognition became inevitable because of the King’s commitment, love and developmental efforts in the game in the state.

It will be recalled that the FA election would have held in December last year but suffered postponement.

Speaking after the exercise yesterday, Green said that they observed all the provisions of their statute and that their parent body, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF was aware of the event. He promised that his re-election would usher in new lease of grassroots developmental activities, particularly, competition in the state.

Gabriel Nwanetanya