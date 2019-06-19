PH Court Remands Man, 68, For Defiling 3-Yr Old Girl

A Port Harcourt chief magistrate court presided over by F.N. Amanze has remanded a 68yrs old man for allegedly defiling a 3-year-old girl.

The accused person; Mac -Donald Tamunogio who was said to be the driver of Anty Iso International School, and conveys children to and fro the school, forcefully fingered the 3-year-old girl which resulted to pains and swollen private part.

The incident happened on the 30th day of November 2018 at Abam Ama Okrika, Port Harcourt.

Sergent John Nnedinma described the case as that of defilement revealing that it was transferred from Okrika Police Station to State Criminal Investigate Department (CID) Port Harcourt for proper investigation.

The police issued medical report to the victim for examination which showed that her hymen was intact but suffered pains as a result of the fingering.

The accused person was said to have committed an offence punishably by law under law section 32 (1) (2) of the child’s right act laws, cap 50 of the federation 2003.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter was adjourned to the 12th of July, 2019.

Favour Harry