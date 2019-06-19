Off-Grid Energy Revolution Will Solve Economic Growth Problem – Expert

The Managing Director of Mac-Ben Energy Resources Limited, Port Harcourt, Dr. Israel Pepple, has urged the technology sector operators to contribute to the off-grid energy revolution as a solution to the nation’s economic growth.

Pepple told The Tide in a chat Monday in Port Harcourt that the sector’s involvement in the off-grid sector would help to improve power generation in Nigeria.

According to him, “the on-grid power in Nigeria is largely using technology from the last century, and the off-grid sector is as much very technical. It is about smart payments, smart metering; there are many elements that are technology in the off-grid sector.

“It is really where the technology and the private sector can contribute. It is already obvious because most of the energy companies are run by technics, not by the power sector.”

He maintained that there are many jobs available now in the off-grid space, so the youths hould get involved in the industry.

Pepple said that Nigeria was lagging behind in terms of installed generation capacity and the energy gap was the foundation for many of the nation’s economic and social development problems.

He further explained that the size of the energy gap would cost between $40 billion and $200 billion to address, noting that the important energy access gaps in Nigeria means that there exists an opportunities to address the gap.

He, however, stated that Nigerians had already spent over $20 billion on alternative energy solutions, hence, the opportunities in off-grid energy.

Pepple pointed out that rising private sector interest, increased government support and improved regulation will make off-grid energy business attractive across the multiple existing and emerging segments.

He added that there is an active and fast-growing off-grid energy ecosystem to tap into.

Bethel Toby