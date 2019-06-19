Obey Traffic Laws To Avoid Trouble, RTEAN Boss Tells Members In Lagos

The Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State, Alhaji Mohammed Musa, yesterday urged members to adhere strictly to traffic laws and other laws of the state, to stay out of trouble.

Musa gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lagos State following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s stance on adherence to traffic rules.

Our correspondent reports that Sanwo-Olu signed his first Executive Order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works a day after his inauguration, reiterating the need for residents to obey rules.

The governor had also charged the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority to arrest motorists flouting traffic laws and ensure they were punished according to law, irrespective of their status.

Musa urged members of the RTEAN to endeavour to stay on the side of the law, to avoid falling into the hands of law enforcement agents.

He advised the members to desist from driving against traffic, driving without certified documents, throwing dirt out of moving vehicles or operating on restricted routes and highways.