Obaseki Met Constitutional Requirement -Edo APC Chair

Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Anselm Ojezua, said yesterday that party supremacy has been fulfilled through the inauguration of the Seventh House of Assembly in Benin last Monday.

Ojezua, in an interview with newsmen in Benin also said that by the inauguration, Governor Godwin Obaseki has fulfilled the constitutional requirement through the transmission of the proclamation letter to the Clerk of the House.

He also said that the emergence of the new leadership and Principal Officers of the Assembly were in consonance with the decision of the party.

On why only nine out of the 24 members-elect who were all elected under the party were inaugurated at night, the party chairman said he wouldn’t know when the proclamation letter was transmitted to the House.

He also said that from information gathered from the Clerk of the House, only 10 of the 24 members have so far satisfied the requirement on the declaration of their assets.