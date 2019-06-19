National Handball Team Hopes On Young Players

General Secretary of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, Haruna Maigid-ansanma has stated that there is a future to look forward to following Nigeria’s participation at the just-concluded emerging nation’s handball tournament in Georgia where Nigeria finished 7th out of the 12 participating nations.

Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Maigidansanma said the series of international competitions for young and youth players will expose Nigerian players and help ensure that the future of the national team look bright enough to be a force to reckon with in handball.

“We have consortium of players that cuts

across an average age team. In terms of age we have players who can continue to hold the tempo and form nucleus of our senior national team.

As far as players into the senior team is concerned, I don’t think we are short of anything with the increasing number kd youths and young players getting international exposure through many international competitions.

Nigeria defeated Colombia 33-31 in her last game to finish 7th in the competition meant for emerging handball nations.