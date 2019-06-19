Monarch Partners Security Agencies To Promote Peace

The Eze Mgbuori II of Mgbuori Community Rumuokwurushi in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH Eze Ejike Fyneface Ikeani has promised to work with the security agencies to promote peace in the community.

Eze Ikeani, who said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after his coronation as Eze Oha Mgbuori II said that the major focus of his reign will be the promotion of peace in the community.

The monarch said that cultism and other forms of criminalities will have no place in Mgbuori community, stressing that even as a regent of the community for the last one year, he spent his personal money to ensure that no act of criminality take place in the area.

Eze Ikeani also said that he will initiate programmes to enhance the welfare of youths and women groups in the community.

He thanked the people for giving him the opportunity to serve them as the paramount ruler of the community adding that, he will work towards promoting the welfare of both indigenes and non indigenes in the community.

In his good will message, Eze Bennett Worgwu described the new Mgbuori Monarch as a man with good progrmmes for the community.

Also in their separate speeches both Eze John Amadi and Eze Humphrey Woko pledged the support of the entire community to the new Monarch.

Meanwhile Eze Ikeani has also installed four Chiefs into the Mgbuori Council of Chiefs.

Those installed are Kenneth Enyindah Amadi, Sydney Iheanyi Wali and Chiadikobi Bekwele.