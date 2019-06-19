Milla Backs Cameroon For AFCON Success

Former Cameroon striker and African football legend, Roger Milla, is confident the Indomitable Lions can defend their Africa Cup of Nations crown in Egypt.

The West Africans, who stunned the continent with victory over the Pharaohs in the final two years ago, are plotting to win their sixth AFCON title.

“Cameroon are the defending African champions. They have what it takes to retain the trophy. The team needs to work hard and get good results”, Milla told Tidesport source.

“Cameroon head coach Clarence] Seedorf has great experience as a former player. At his prime, he was amongst the best in the world. He has played many top competitions and he knows what it takes to win big tournaments.

“He must make the right choices. He has to set up a team that will suit the attributes of his players. Cameroon must defend properly but also have a good attack line that can make the difference when things get tough.”