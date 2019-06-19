LG Dissolution: Court To Hear Contempt Suit Against Makinde, July 30

An Ibadan High Court, yesterday fixed July 30, for hearing in a contempt suit filed by the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Oyo State Chapter against Governor Seyi Makinde on the dissolution of 33 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

ALGON, through its Counsel, Mr.Kunle Sobaloju also named the Oyo State House of Assembly speaker, commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the suit.

Our correspondent reports that the court had earlier ordered Makinde not to dissolve the LGs and LCDAs in the state but the governor went ahead to dissolve them immediately after his inauguration on May 29.

Sobaloju informed the court that the application to set aside the governor’s order was filed on June 10.

He argued that the governor was taking steps to appoint caretaker chairmen for the LGs and LCDAs.

Counsel to the state government, Mr Oluwaseun Dada told the court that the application to set aside the order of the governor dissolving the LGs and LCDA has not been served on him and therefore not ripe for hearing.

Dada said that the argument that the governor was taking steps to appoint caretaker chairmen was hearsay and the court cannot act on such.

The respondents’ counsel also told the court that he has filed an application for a stay of execution of the judgment of the court.

Dada prayed for an adjournment to enable him serve the respondents in the matter.

Justice LaniranAkintola adjourned the case till July 30 for the hearing of all pending applications in the matter.