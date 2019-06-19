INEC Must Produce Server Used For 2019 Polls – Peter Obi

Atiku Abubakar’s running mate  in the February 23 presidential election, Peter Obi, says the   Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will compel the Independent National Electoral Commission to produce the  results of the  2019 polls  from its server  at  the Election Petitions Tribunal.
INEC has since  denied  it had no server where  the  results of the  polls were uploaded.
Atiku  and his party are challenging President  Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the election.
But  Obi  last Monday said they would  emerge victorious at the tribunal, saying the real results of the polls were in INEC’s server.
The former Anambra State governor, who spoke in Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the  state, insisted his party  won the election.
He said: “INEC must provide the server they used for the election because they know they used the server for the election and must provide it.”

