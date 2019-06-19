Ihedioha Removes Chief Executives Of Government Agencies

The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has removed chief executives of all statutory boards and parastatals in the state.

Also removed were all the heads of corporations, commissions and agencies in the state.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the governor announced the suspension of all Local Government chairmen, their deputies and councillors in the state.

A statement issued in Owerri yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Chibuike Onyeukwu, said that the decision was taken in public interest.

The statement read: “Governor Emeka Ihedioha CON, has approved the removal from office, the chief executives of all statutory boards, corporations, commissions, agencies and parastatals of Imo State. This is pursuant to the relevant laws, in particular, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“The action is in overriding public interest, and in order to give government an opportunity to execute the policies, programmes and agenda that brought it into power.”

“Consequently, the chief executives are directed to hand over the affairs of their various establishments to the most senior civil servants.”