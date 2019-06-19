IAAF Diamond League: Okagbare Records First Win

Nigerian track queen, Blessing Okagbare clawed her way back to record her first win at the IAAF Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Nigerian, Blessing Okagbare, was a surprise victor in the women’s 100m, finishing ahead of Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou with Dafne Schippers, a medalist at the last two world championships, only finishing fifth.

Okagbare grabbed the win on the line with a season’s best of 11.05 secs in the 100m at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Marie -Josee Ta Lou of Cote d’Ivoire thought she had it wrapped up from 50m but was later beaten by the Nigerian.

The World Silver medallist finished in second with a season’s best of 11.09 seconds, Crystal Emmanuel raced to third in 11.30 seconds while Dutch sensation, Daphne Schippers settled for 5th position in 11.32 seconds.

It was Okagbare-Ighotegunor’s first win in four appearances at the IAAF Diamond League in Rabat.

The win in Rabat marked the 30-year old’s first competitive win of the 2019 season.

She earlier clocked a new season’s best of 22.58 secs in the 200m to place third at the IAAF World Challenge in Nanjing last month.