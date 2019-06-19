Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest, Poly Lecturer, Four Others In Edo

Some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday abducted a catholic priest, and a lecturer from Auburn Polytechnic, Edo State.

Reverend Father Isaac Agabi, is the priest in charge of Holy Name Catholic Church, Ikpeshi, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Rev. Agabi was snatched along Auchi-Igarra road at about 5.00pm on his way back to the parish.

Meanwhile, a lecturer of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi and four others were kidnapped on River Ose bridge along Ifoh-Uzeba-Kabo road, near Owan West Local Government Area of the State.

They were released after paying a ransom of over half a million naira.

The Tide gathered that the victims spent four days in the bush before they were released by their abductors.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted, told The Tide that the incident was reported to Igarra division by one Mr Kingsley Okodugha.

“The report from Okodugha indicates that Fr Agabi was attacked by gunmen and he was taken to the bush. Our men and the vigilante are combing the bush for possible rescue but we have recovered the vehicle,” he said.