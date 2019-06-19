Gov Ihedioha Moves Against Okorocha …Sets Up Panel To Recover Govt Assets

The Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has approved the constitution of an Interim Committee on Recovery of Movable Assets of Government from ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha and all his appointees.

This was made known in a statement, Monday night by Uche Onyeagucha, Secretary to the State Government.

Hon. Jasper Ndubuaku will serve as the Chairman while Okechukwu Azu is the secretary.

Members are: Ken Anaeme, Casmir Okoroafor, Reginald Udenze, Hon. Ernest Njesi, Chika Odionyenma, Charles Ejikeme Asomugha and Collins EzenwaIloh.

The terms of reference are: “To ascertain and document all movable properties belonging to the Imo State Government which are presently held by unauthorized persons, including past government officials.

“To recover and return to the Government House or other designated government premises such recovered movable properties, irrespective of their conditions for official use or disposal wherever they may be found across the country.

“The committee has until the 31st of July 2019 to conclude its work and submit a comprehensive report to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Imo State.”