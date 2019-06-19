Expert Warns On Dangers Of Obesity

An expert in Internal Medicine at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Dr. Ugwu Adaeze has warned on the dangers of obesity on health of the populace.

Speaking on the topic: “ Obesity Causes and Consequences” at the rededication and opening of Riverine Community Medical Centre, Port Harcourt last Saturday Dr Adaeze warned that obesity is rising in the country.

“ It used to be a problem of developed countries but now it’s in Nigeria, because people are eating more of the foods of the developed countries” she said.

She revealed that in Nigeria 20 to 35 per cent of persons are overweight.

Some of the dangers of obesity she narrated include diabetes, liver abscess, heart problems and arthritis.

Adaeze noted that, “Obesity can cause deposition of fat in the liver and may prevent the liver from doing its normal function”.

On how to check the menace, she recommended a healthy diet, exercise and consuming less fatty foods.

The medical doctor stressed the need for portion size monitoring, especially for those who overeat, arguing that one should reduce the size of meals consumed daily in order to reduce obesity.

Earlier, Managing Director of Riverine Community Medical Centre, Dr. Ilanye Bell-Gam warned parents to also curb the level of food their kids eat to avoid obesity..

Dr. Bellgam, who is a prominent geriatrician said most non- communicable diseases can be gotten through obesity.

She said , “ if you are terribly overweight you are opening gates to High blood pressure, liver and kidney problems.