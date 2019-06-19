Claim Of Stolen Mandate By APC Guber Candidate Delusory -PDP

The Benue State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described as mere delusory, claims by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general election, Emmanuel Jime that his mandate was stolen by Governor Samuel Ortom.

The PDP stated this while reacting to a goodwill message by the APC governorship candidate on the occasion of the Inaugural June 12 Democracy Day celebration held recently, where he attempted to draw similarities between the recognition accorded June 12 and the Benue 2019 election assuring his supporters of victory at the tribunal.

In a statement signed by the PDP state Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to Daily Sun, the PDP stated that those claims were evidently the opium deluding APC members to still keep faith with their decaying party.

“Defeated gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections in Benue State, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Jime, and his supporters are apparently drifting further away from reality in their delusion that he has a good case at the courts and will soon be installed governor of the state.

“This delusion of theirs is based on claims they are bandying that the second term mandate currently being enjoyed by Gov.ernorSamuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a stolen one.

“But the elementary fallacy starring Jime and his supporters in the face is how they could possibly hope to assume the role of the judge in a case they also are parties,” Iortyom said.

He maintained that the Benue people gave their mandate to Governor Samuel Ortom for a second term of office in defiance of the menacing stance of a “federal might” being brandied by the APC in the build up to the general elections.