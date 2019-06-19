Chevron Spends N350m On 167 Projects In 2018 For Bayelsa Communities – Official

The KEFFES Rural Development Foundation (RDF) has spent N350 million on community development activities for Chevron host communities in Bayelsa in 2018.

KEFFES, is an acronym for eight Chevron host communities in Bayelsa comprising Koluama 1 2, Ezetu 1 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana located along the Atlantic coastline within Bayelsa.

General Manager, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, said the foundation embarked on 167 development projects in the area.

Brikinn, who spoke during the 8th Annual General Meeting of KEFFES RDF in Yenagoa last Monday, disclosed that Chevron ran a community driven approach in meeting its social obligations to its host communities in Niger Delta.

Brikinn was represented by Mr Tony Emegere, an official of the Policy, Government and Public Affairs Unit of Chevron at the event attended by representatives of Chevron host communities.

He said that rather than foist projects on the benefitting communities, the oil firm provided the funds while the benefitting communities implemented projects based on their priorities.

According to Brikinn, Chevron carries out community development under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) template that guarantees transparency and accountability.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of KEFFES RDF, Mr Mathee Sele-Epri, commended Chevron for keeping faith with its funding obligations to host communities.

Sele-Epri decried the hostile attitude of communities in Southern Ijaw and Brass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa to contractors executing projects for the foundation.

He regretted that the attitude of the people to contractors stifled development, delaying projects completion and called for a change of attitude to pave way for progress.