CCT Fixes July 4 For Arraignment Of Ex-Bayelsa Speaker, 4 others

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) yesterday fixed July 4 for the arraignment of former Speaker of Bayelsa, Kombowei Benson and four other serving and former staff of the assembly over alleged abuse of office.

Those to be charged alongside the speaker are former Clerk of assembly, Aaron Timiye and former Accountant, Thomas Tamaraodubo.

Others are Owudogu Edward serving Clerk, of the assembly and Koroye Stephen, serving accountant of the assembly.

The Tide reports that the arraignment, which was supposed to hold on Tuesday, was stalled due to ill health of the Chairman CCT, Justice Danladi Umar

The Federal Government filed four counts bordering on allegations of abuse of office against the defendants.

The charge was brought to the tribunal pursuant to Section 24 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act.

According to the charge, the alleged actions of the defendants are contrary to paragraph 9 of the fifth schedule, part 1 of the 1999.

The offence is punishable under paragraph 18 (1) and (2) of the same constitution, and Sections 13 and 23 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C15 LFN 2004.

The charge also indicated that the offence contravened government policy as well as the provision of 1999 constitution as amended as incorporated under section 13 of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act .