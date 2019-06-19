Catholic Organisation Empowers 400 Vulnerable Women, Caregivers In Nasarawa State

A Faith Based Organisation, `Community Based Care and Support Programme (CBCSP), Catholic Diocese of Lafia, has empowered 400 vulnerable women and caregivers with N10, 000 cash each.

The beneficiaries, from Obi Local Government Area of the state, got the cash gift between January and June aimed at improving the people’s standard of living and to boost socio-economic development of the state.

Mr Emmanuel Madaki, Programme manager of CBCSP, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday, when he paid homage to the Osuko of Obi, Alh. Aliyu Dangiwa in his palace.

Emmanuel said they were in the monarch’s palace to intimate him of the organisation’s activities and to seek his support to succeed in carrying out their mandate.

He said the gesture was part of the organisation’s humanitarian support to improve lives of women and care givers.

“We have embarked on different humanitarian gestures such as empowerment of about 400 vulnerable women and caregivers with N10, 000 each in this local government to better their standard of living.

“This is also to enable beneficiaries contribute their quota to the development of the state and the country at large”.

“We equally renovated and donated chairs to some selected secondary schools in the area to improve the standard of education in the area.

“We will still come up with more intervention programmes to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable people in the area,” he said.

Responding, Dangiwa commended the organisation for coming to his people’s aid through its economic empowerment, household and educational support, among others.

The monarch therefore pledged his support to the organization.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the different intervention programmes by the CBCSP is in collaboration with the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria. (NAN)