CAN Re-Elects Ayokunle, President

Reverend Samson Ayokunle was yesterday re-elected the national president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

New CAN president, who is of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, defeated his only challenger, Reverend Caleb Solomon Ahima, with 55 votes against 44 votes.

However, Ahima, the leader of TEKAN/ECWA Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, automatically becomes the vice president of the umbrella Christian body in accordance with CAN’s Constitution.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Revd Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, who was the returning officer for the keenly contested poll, announced the results and swore in the new executive.

It would be recalled that Ayokunle was first elected CAN President for an initial tenure of three years in June, 2016.

His victory, yesterday, gives him a renewed mandate lasting till 2022.

Meanwhile, Catholic priests from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja have met in Kaduna State over the spate of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and general insecurity in the country.

The gathering is the Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association, the to discuss spate of killings, kidnapping and other related crimes confronting the land.

The AGM, which held at the Catholic Social Centre in the state capital, has as its theme: ‘The Imperative of Good Governance for a Secure and Prosperous Nation.’

Speaking earlier in a church service preceding the event conducted at the Our Lady’s Parish along the Independence Way, the Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most Rev Mathew Ndagoso- Manoso, urged the clerics to frankly discuss the security challenges bedevilling the country.