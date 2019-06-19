…Calls For Building Code Implementation

A building expert based in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, Mr Akinola Bammeke has called for the implementation of Building Code in the country, particularly in Rivers State.

Bammeke who is the Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Rivers Chapter, made the call, during a chat with The Tide, Monday in Port Harcourt.

He noted that it was the right thing to do as countries all over the set new benchmarks in prescribing, maintaining and enforcing national minimum standards in building.

According to him,’’ a Building Code is needed so as to identify lapses and omissions in existing building policies and reputations and align with the policy direction of the government in the human settlement sector in keeping with the transformation agenda and the national housing and urban development policies’’.

Bammeke further said implementing a Building Code would also check building collapse as currently been experienced, saying that it would give room for regulatory agencies to follow building ‘‘block by block until the finishing of the building’’.

He also said it would in corporate upcoming global trends and innovative practices in the built environment into the policy statements on building and construction.

The building expert pointed out that the consequences of not having an effective building could result in monumental negative economic impacts on the society and revenue base of the nation.

Additionally, he said, the implementation of a Building Code would curb the spate of incessant building collapse and eliminate quacks from the sector’’.

Tonye Nria-Dappa