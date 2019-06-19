Building Material Dealers Woo Government On Social Amenities

The building material section of the Mile 3 Market has appealed to government to provide some essential amenities for the market.

Spokesman of the Finsihed Building Materials Dealers, Mile 3 Market, Mr Ananyo Nduka made this appeal in an interview with The Tide, yesterday at the Union’s office in the market.

Nduka noted that the market was in need of portable water and toilet facilities for the traders and their customers.

The dealers’ mouthpiece observed that at present they have water sellers popularly called ‘‘merua’’, bringing water in barrows to sell to them.

Nduka stated that providing a borehole would not only provide water for them to wash up, as they often had to lift dusty goods, at the close of work, but would also be useful in cases of fire outbreak.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the government on the issue of the multiple levies and fees they have to pay to various authorities and revenue agents.

He also called on building materials dealers who were in defiance of government policy on street trading to find spaces inside the market and other approved locations and avoid being arrested or having their goods confiscated

