BNHA Approves Ortom’s Request To Appoint 26 Special Advisers

The Benue State House of Assembly has approved Gov Samuel Ortom’s request to appoint 26 Special Advisers.

Our correspondent reports that the legislators approved the request on the floor of the House during plenary yesterday.

Earlier, the Speaker, Mr Titus Uba, had read a correspondence from the office of the Secretary to the State Government seeking the approval and drawing the legislators’ attention to the fact that commissioners had not been appointed.

Moving a motion for the approval, the House Minority Leader, Mr Bem Mngutyor (Tarka/APC), said that Sections 1 and 6 of the Nigerian constitution had permitted the governor to appoint as many advisers as necessary.

Mngutyor urged his colleagues to approve the request to enable the governor deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Mr Dominic Ucha (Vandeikya-Tiev/PDP), who supported the request, however, advised the governor to draw the lines between friendship and office.

“The governor must be proactive and focus on individuals that will take Benue to greater heights,” he countered.

Ruling, the Speaker approved the governor’s request to appoint 26 advisers to help him run the state effectively.