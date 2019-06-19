“Blood Donation Saves Donors’ Life”

Contrary to widely held belief that blood donation may be harmful to the donor, a medical laboratory scientists, Mrs Sampson, Ebophni Success, says it is not.

According to her, as much as it is beneficial to those who need it, the donor also derives certain benefits that could keep him/her healthy.

Some of these benefits, she said, include enhancement of the production of new blood cells by the donor, and reduction of Iron overload within the donor.

Mrs Sampson, who made this known in a post- 2019 World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) commemoration exclusive interview, stated that donating blood also reduces the risk of one having cardiovascular disease.

“Some of the foods we eat, for instance, gives us lots of iron. When iron becomes excess in the body, it could be harmful to the person but when we donate blood, it cheeks iron overload in the system.

In the same vein, when we donate blood, it creates room for the system to produce fresh blood which keeps the donor healthy”, she said.

She therefore called for people to donate blood regularly as much as their system can permit.

She stated that according to World Health Organisation (WHO) standard, an individual should normally donate blood in three months interval.

It will be recalled that the 2019 World Blood Donor Day was held last Friday with the theme “Safe Blood for All”.

Highlights of the commemoration in Rivers State included donation of Blood by some organisations and individuals at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), and the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Sogbeba Dokubo