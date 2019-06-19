Be Magnanimous In Victory, Rep Urges House Leadership

Rep. Olajide Olatubosun (APC-Oyo State) has called on the newly-elected leadership of the House of Representatives to be magnanimous in victory by carrying all lawmakers along irrespective of their political affiliations.

Olatubosun, who had indicated his intention to run for the position of Speaker of the Ninth House and campaigned alongside others, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

The lawmaker who represents Saki West/Saki East/Atisbo Federal Constituency of Oyo state, pledged his support to the newly-elected speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his Deputy, Idris Wase.

He said that, since the election had been won and lost, the new leadership must be supported by all for it to succeed in working with the executive to deliver good governance.

“I congratulate the newly elected speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and his Deputy, Idris Wase.

“Now that the elections are over, I believe we are all winners.

“As a dedicated and responsible party man, I hereby join others to pledge my support to the house leadership and to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I call on all my colleagues to do same so that together we can join hands to move the country forward,” he said.

On why he joined the speakership race, Olatubosun said he was driven by a patriotic zeal and determination to inject fresh ideas into the house and the nation’s legislative business.

He added that he had the intention to lead a House that would prioritise the needs of the people; and cooperate with the executive to deliver good governance and help the president to take the people to the next level of prosperity and abundance.

Olatubosun clarified that he withdrew from the race in national interest.

He thanked all his colleagues, constituents, Civil Society Organisations, the media and all Nigerians who had supported his aspiration.