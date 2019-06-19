Bayelsa Seeks Collaboration On ICT

Bayelsa State Government has called for collaboration between states and federal agencies in the area of policy formulation and implementation on science, technology and innovation.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), made the call when he received the Director-General, National Centre for Technology Management, Okechukwu Ukwuoma, and his team last Monday in his office in Government House, Yenagoa.

The deputy governor, who also decried the importation of flamboyant cars into the country, said such cars should be heavily taxed.

He recommended that vehicles locally produced by Innoson Motors should be patronised as importation of goods increased the GDP of other countries while decreasing that of Nigeria.

The deputy governor appreciated the centre for choosing Bayelsa as the host of its South-South workshop and training programme, assuring it that its request for an office space in the state would be considered.

He challenged the body to not only key into Information, Communication and Technology, but to also seek the help of Nigerians abroad, knowledgeable in the field to assist the country.

“I am one of those who believe there must be serious collaboration between federal and state agencies, particularly in the field of policy formulation on science and technology.

He said:“We can synergise our efforts so that the entire country can benefit. Without science, technology and innovation, there can be no development.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General, National Centre for Technology Management, Abuja, Okechukwu Ukwuoma, said they were in the state to participate in the workshop/training programme organised by the South-South zonal office of the centre.

Ukwuoma said the workshop was about the management of science, technology and innovation, adding that the centre was prepared to collaborate with the state government in baseline studies on science and technology and assist in the formulation of a state policy on science, technology and innovation.