Attempt To Kidnap Manager Lands First Bank Driver In Police Net

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two official drivers of a commercial bank for threatening to kidnap the manager of the bank’s branch.

Both men were said to have been using an anonymous phone number to send text messages to the branch manager, who is a female, threatening to kidnap her except she paid the sum of N2million to them.

The Police Spokesperson in Anambra, SP Haruna Mohammed who disclosed this to journalists through a press release, said that “On the 16/6/2019 at about 8:15pm, Police detectives attached to the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested two men at Jesus Estates Oba in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“The men are Izuchukwu Nebolisa ‘m’ aged 33 years and Simeon Obiakor ‘m’ aged 35 years respectively, suspects are drivers attached to First Bank PLC Awka branch.

“They conspired and continuously threatened to kidnap their branch manager one Chinwe Ezenwa ‘f’ through anonymous text messages that they will kidnap her unless she pays two million Naira to them.”