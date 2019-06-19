Assembly Tasks Fayemi On Deplorable Road

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has called on Governor Kayode Fayemi to urgently provide palliative measures to the deplorable Isinbode-Ekiti and Omuo-Ekiti Road and the abandoned bridge linking Itapaji with Iyemero.

The Assembly made the call through its unanimous resolution yesterday at its plenary sitting presided by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Oluwajuwa Adegbuyi, (Ekiti East Constituency 1) moved the notion with the title: “Urgent need to fix Omuo-Isinbode Road, in Ekiti East Local Government Area’.

He lamented the sufferings of the people of the area.

According to him, the people living in that area have resorted to the use of motorcycles, (popularly known as Okada) as a means of transportation from Omuo-Ekiti to Isinbode and vice-versa in the last three years.

Adegbuyi said, “I want to call the attentions of the House and the Ekiti Government to the plights and sufferings of my constituents, whose main access road has finally been cut-off by erosion.

”Our people, instead of plying this road to convey their agricultural products in less than five minutes will have to now go through a 360 degree circle to Omuo-Ekiti in hours to conduct their economic and social activities,” Adegbuyi said.

Other contributors to the motion which included the speaker, Mr Funminiy Afuye, Mrs Teju Okunyiga,(Gbonyin) and Mr Olajide Akanle,(Ekiti East 11) described the axis as a very important commercial part of the state.

They called for government’s urgent intervention, which might be palliative pending when it would award the contract for its construction.

Mr Olutoyin Lucas, who is representing Ado Constituency 1, speaking “Under Matters of Urgent Public Importance’’, called for strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations by motorists in Ekiti, and particularly, within Ado metropolis.

The House through its resolution also said, henceforth, road users should obey and observe traffic rules and regulations to guard against arrest and stringent punishment.

Also, another member, Mr Stephen Aribisoye(Ikole Constituency 11) relying on Order 8, Rules 45 of the House, called for the completion of the abandoned bridge linking Itapaji Ekiti with Iyemero-Ekiti.

He said, “At present, there are two cars inside the ditch, whose accidents were caused because the bridge was abandoned.

” Government and its agents should erect speed breakers at both sides of the bridge and ensure that the funds needed to complete the project should be included in the reviewed 2019 budget. “

NAN reports that other business of the day includes: the passage of the Ekiti House of Assembly Service Commission, (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Also, the House screened and confirmed Mrs Bunmi Agunbiade as a member of the Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission.

Also, the Ekiti State Board of Internal Revenue Bill 2019 passed through the first reading.

NAN also reports that the speaker announced the constitution of 30 Standing Committees for the House.

The Assembly thereafter adjourned sitting until Wednesday, June 19.