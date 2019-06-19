APC Witness Admits Valid Court Order Against Submission Of Names

A witness called by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to testify in the ongoing National Assembly election tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, has agreed that there was a court order and judgment delivered on 17th of October, 2018 ordering the APC in Delta State not to submit list of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC was sued as the third respondent while INEC and Omo-Agege Ovie Augustine were sued as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively in a petition filed by Oboro Evelyn Omavowan, and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the election tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta state.

It would be recalled that Justice Toyin Adegoke of the Federal High Court, Asaba, in a ruling on 17th of October, 2018, ordered the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, INEC, Prophet Jones Erue and the plaintiff, Chief Cyril Ogodo to maintain status quo and desist from submitting any list of candidates from Delta State from the two factions to INEC till the substantive suit filed was heard.

In total disobedience to a subsisting valid Court Order, the Prophet Jones Erue faction of the APC went ahead to submit list of candidates to INEC on 18th of October, 2018.

But during cross-examination by Usman O. Sule Esq Lead Counsel to the petitioners (People’s Democratic Party and Hon. Evelyn Omavowan Oboro) lastTuesday, the APC witness, Adehor Ochuko Albert, admitted that there was a restraining court order for APC in Delta state not to submit list of candidates to INEC.

With this admission of the APC witness on oath before the election tribunal, APC ought not to have submitted name of Ovie Omo-Agege or names of other candidates to INEC for the 2019 general elections in view of the said order and Judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba at the time the names were submitted.