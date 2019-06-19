AFN Sticks On Standard

Board member of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Brown Ebewele, has stated that there are no two ways around bringing in domestic athletes or athletes into the national athletics team if they do not measure up to a certain consistent standard time of running set out for athletes.

Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Ebewele in a communiqué on Monday called on home-based athletes to come for national open trials between the 24th and the 27th of June 2019 ahead of the forthcoming All Africa Games.

“Athletes are supposed to have accessed themselves very well knowing the competitions in view and the time they are expected to run base on the common time and what most of the Nigerian foreign based athletes are running.

Once any athletes is far from what people are running, there is no sentiment about it, such athletes will not make the national team.”