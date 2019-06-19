Abia Health Workers Protest Unpaid Salaries

In a bid to draw the attention of the public to the 10 month-salary arrears owed them by the state government, workers of the Abia State Hospitals Management Board on Monday staged a protest in Umuahia metropolis.

The protesters also locked the gate to their office complex along Aba Road Umuahia. They threatened to down tools if the state government failed to clear their salary arrears.

Displaying placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Is our own different?’ HMB workers are dying,’ among others, they accused the state government of insensitivity to their plight, adding that most of them were finding life difficult.

Spokesman for the workers and Chairman of Medical and Hospitals Workers Union, HMB chapter, Patrick Nwaukwa, decried the plight of the workers, alleging that the state government had disengaged 98 staff members of HMB without paying them their salaries.

“The government has been making empty promises to us. We beg the governor to end this hardship. We will go on strike if nothing urgent is done to clear the arrears.”

All efforts to reach the Permanent Secretary in charge of the ministry proved abortive as unnamed workers said he was not available.