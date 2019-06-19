9th Assembly: Analyst Urges Members To Demonstrate Statesmanship

A public affairs analyst, Mr Carl Umegboro has advised members of the 9th National Assembly to demonstrate statesmanship in the discharging of their legislative functions, in the interest of the people.

Umegboro, also a social crusader, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday while speaking on peoples’ expectations from the 9th National Assembly.

He said that lawmakers must discharge their duties with a high sense of patriotism, objectivity and responsibility, adding that their effectiveness would no longer be measured by number of bills they passed.

According to him, such bills, when passed into law by the president, should be able to impact more on the people.

“Lawmakers should first and foremost, review forthwith their outrageous monthly running cost and other sundry allowances to reduce burden on the economy ensure a boost in capital expenditures.

“As distinguished Senators and Honourable members, let the term ‘budget-padding’ leave their psyche permanently.

“The present lawmakers should avoid paying lip service to public interests as their predecessors did.

Umegboro said the Electoral Act should be reviewed accordingly for re-presentation, adding that the representation should be done in good time.

According to the analyst, previously the Act was believed to be maliciously and deficiently put together for selfish interests.

Umegboro added that the electoral system should be upgraded to a complete digital voting system, against the long existing paper-and-ink ballot system for credible and cost-reflective elections.

He also counseled that the 9th Assembly should engage objectively with the executive arm of government for significant achievements and not for selfish interest or show of power.