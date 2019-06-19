2,000 Nigerian Women Die Annually Of Unsafe Abortion -Gynaecologist

No fewer than 2,000 Nigerian women die of unsafe abortion annually with Northeast recording highest rate, says Head of Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, Dr Christopher Lamai.

Lamai made the disclosure at the capacity building workshop for journalists on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (WSRHR) organised by Ipas Nigeria, an international NGO, yesterday in Gombe.

He said the rate contributed to 13 per cent of mortality in the country as many women dies from abortion more than malaria.

According to him, every eight minutes women die of unsafe abortion while an estimated 220,000 children are left motherless annually as a result of abortion related death.

He advised participants to fully sensitise the public on how to undergo safe abortion towards reducing the rate of mortality in the country.

Earlier in her remarks, the Ipas Country Director, Mrs Hauwa Shekarau, said the objectives of the training were to equip journalists with international, regional and national legal framework for the protection of WSRHR.

Shekarau said the training would also transform the attitude of the media on issues around WSRHR.