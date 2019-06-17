Yagazie Foundation Urges Support For Amputee Footballers

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Yagazie Foundation, on Sunday called on the government, private organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the national Amputee Footballers in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Kennedy Ezirin made call in an interview with newsmen while reflecting on the activities of the foundation.

One of the four selected teams that feature in the pre-national championships for the selection of the team that will represent Nigeria at the 5th Cup of Africa Nations for Amputee Football (CANAF) tournament in Angola in September.

Tidesports source reports that the foundation partnered with the Nigeria Amputee Football Players Association in organising a one-day awareness competition to prepare for the national trials ahead of the 5th Cup of Africa Nations for Amputee Football (CANAF).

The one-day tournament featured four selected teams that competed at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

On the challenges facing Amputee football, Ezirin called for adequate support for the underprivileged athletes toward realising their goals and making meaning out of their lives.

“There is an urgent need to help these underprivileged athletes towards realising their goal to take up a career and be useful. We have realised that they are going through lots of stress.

“We have observed that the Amputee footballers lack basic amenities such as jersey and they have no camp for preparations, which is affecting their morale.

“The team is not asking for much, but minimum comfort for them to excel because they are ready to showcase their talents, all what they need is exposure and support.

“For the government, the physically challenged people can be molded into stars by exploring their inner strength, so government should come to their aid as well as other well meaning Nigerians,’’ he said.

The Assistant National Coach of Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF), Gbenga Dosunmu, told newsmen that the just-concluded competition had helped in raising the awareness for the national trials.