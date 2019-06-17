Woman Delivers After 10 Years Of Preganancy

A woman identified as Lola Orebela has welcomed a child after allegedly carrying it for 10 years – In an interview, the husband, Biodun Orebela described the difficulty surrounding the pregnancy.

It was gathered that most hospitals could not do much to help them but a pastor was able to help the woman deliver. A certain couple identified as Lola and Biodun Orebela have welcomed a child after the wife, Lola, allegedly carried a mysterious pregnancy for 10 years. In an interview, the couple shared details of their breakthrough after losing money and property to a mysterious pregnancy that was carried for a decade.

According to the husband, Biodun, after tying the knot with his wife in July 2007, they welcomed their first child in October of the same year. Roughly a year later, the wife claimed she took in again. There were several symptoms that led her to believe she was pregnant but on getting to the hospital all tests returned negative

Lola stated that her stomach was fluctuating as it would protrude and snap back, leaving herself and her husband more confused than ever. In finding solution, they visited several hospitals, all of which claimed that the lady was not with child and refused to give a clinical explanation for what she was going through.