VC Canvasses IAUOE Change Of Name

The Vice Chancellor of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education. (IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Prof Ozo-Mecury Ndimele has called for the change of the institutions’ name from its present nomenclature in order to promote growth and development of the university

Prof Ndimele made this appeal while reacting to a request for the establishment of a full Department of Micro Biology in the university during the 17th Inaugural Lecture Series of the university held in Port Harcourt, recently.

The vice chancellor averred that the call for the change of the institution’s name became imperative due to the increasing demand for more academic courses to be instituted in the university.

He disclosed that changing the name of the university from its present status would enable the institution expand its academic courses and compete favourably with other conventional universities

According to him ,the university has enormous workforce that are under- utilised due to the present status of the university

The university administrator appealed to the state government and various stakeholders to fastrack the efforts toward the renaming of the university for efficient service delievery to the state and the country at large.

Ndimele used the opportunity to thank the state government for its support to the development of the institution, adding that the university was the fastest growing university in the south south region of the country