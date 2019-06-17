Uche Nwosu’s AA Withdraws Suit Against PDP, Ihedioha

The Imo State chapter of the Action Alliance (AA) has withdrawn its governorship election petition against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its candidate, Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Barr. Kenneth Udeze, national chairman of the party.

The party and its governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, had approached the Governorship Election Tribunal in the state to seek redress after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared Ihedioha and PDP winner of the election.

The press release added, “This press release is in conformity with AA constitution 2005 as Amended. In view of a letter from the national secretariat of the party addressed to the speaker of IMHA duly endorsed by the national chairman and national secretary of the Action Alliance.

“May we use this opportunity to reaffirm Action Alliance commitment to the CUPP arrangement in forming Government of national Unity (GNU) at the centre and Government of State Unity (GSU)) among the federating unit.

“The party has resolved to discontinue from the Governorship Election Tribunal going on in some state in Nigeria including Imo State, prior to events that led to the defection of the Deputy Governorship candidate of our great Pprty, Rt Hon. Acho Ihim to the PDP.

“Recent events and political permutation has clearly put the party in taking the position not to go through the process of issuing the necessary notices to INEC for election/selection of deputy governorship candidate to conduct another party primaries.”