South-West Govs Invite Army, Police, OPC To Security Summit

Governors of states in the South-West have reached out to the army, police and other security agencies on the need to redouble their efforts to stop atrocities being perpetrated by armed herdsmen and other criminals in the region.

The Commissioner for Information in Ekiti State, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, told newsmen at the weekend that Governor Kayode Fayemi had reached out to the police and other security agencies in the state on the issue.

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has also told the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, on the need to assist in flushing out kidnappers from the state.

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said governors in the region in conjunction with all stakeholders would hold a security meeting on the rampaging armed herdsmen in the region.

Olumilua said that Fayemi was determined to end the crisis.

He said, “Only on Thursday, the Nigerian Army, 323 Brigade in Akure said they were going all out to stamp out insecurity in Ondo and Ekiti states.

“Less than three weeks ago, the governor summoned all the traditional rulers in the state to warn subjects in their domains to become security conscious, report unusual activities that can help police foil crime and possible arrest of criminals.”

The Chief Press Secretary to Osun State Governor, Mr Adeniyi Adesina, said that the state would use an all-encompassing approach to end insecurity in the state.

Meanwhile, the Afenifere led by Senator Ayo Fasanmi has said it will hold a mini-security summit on insecurity in the South-West on June 19.

The spokesperson for the group, Mr Abiodun Akin-Fasae, said the group was worried by the insecurity in the region.

Also, the Publicity Secretary of the Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, said the group was concerned about the rising insecurity in the region. He said leaders of the group would attend the security summit being proposed by the South West governors if they were invited.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, said the summit would involve all stakeholders in the South-West, maintaining that the summit would not have anything to do with politics.