Socio-Economic Group Urges Indigenes In Diaspora To Rebuild Imo

I Think Nigeria, a socio-eco-nomic platform and political think tank, yesterday urged indigenes of Imo in the Diaspora to return home and invest in the state.

The Co-founder of the organisation, Mr Ike Ogbuebile, told newsmen that he was currently in talks with Imo indigenes in the U.K. and the U.S.

According to Ogbuebile, the entrance of a new administration under Gov. Emeka Ihedioha, will open the state for local and international investments to lift the state to an economically stable and smart level.

He said: “IThink Nigeria and the people of Imo believe strongly that the Gov. Emeka Ihedioha and his team will propel Imo forward.

“He is someone who has prepared himself for governance over the years, an inclusive servant leader, who understands how government runs and has surrounded himself with technocrats and politicians who understand the purpose and importance of serving the people.

“I believe that the administration has robust plans to attract all the right people into the state. There is a plan for 2025 to place Imo as one of the top states in Nigeria and by 2030 it will be one of the top states in Africa.’’

Ogbuebile also continued that to upgrade the state from the pedestal of one of the less easy states to do business with, to a more environmentally-friendly state, people in the diaspora must be attracted to do so.

“Imo has a lot of wealthy people in Nigeria and in the diaspora; we have the smartest innovators both locally and internationally.

“The diaspora has a role to play in rebuilding Imo and attracting foreign investment and local investors back into Imo and the new government is open for business.

“The opportunities are there, the current government is going to create a good environment to get more investors and stakeholders involved, the plan is that the ease of doing business in Imo will become much more viable and appealing, not only for Imo indigenes, but for Nigerians and the world in general.