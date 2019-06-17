RSNC GM Tasks Christians On  Prayers …As Adventists Pray For The Nation

The General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) ,Elder Vincent Ake, has tasked Christians on the need to pray for peace,unity and the development of the nation.

Ake said the insecurity facing the county at this present time was not witnessed in the past, adding that these happenings should be the concern of every Christian and other religious organisations in the country

The RSNC general manager made this call during a one-day prayer quake tagged: “Pray For the Nation”, organised by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Mile l, Diobu, held at the church auditorium in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

According to him,the security challenges facing the nation should be everybody’s concern and urged Christians to pray for the survival of the country

He encouraged Christians not to stop praying for the country, adding that God will always answer His people when they call upon him and expressed optimism that absolute peace would certainly return back in the country.

Elder Ake thanked the Church for organising the programme to intercede for the nation at this trying moment.

Also speaking, the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO ) Diobu Division, CSP Hassan Yahaya, encouraged Christians not to relent in prayers for the nation, adding that he was optimistic that Nigeria would overcome the situation ravaging it at the moment

He explained that prayer was key in the life of every believer facing life threatening challenges .

CSP Yahaya, who was represented by ASP Peter N. Agbe said that Nigeria was heading to its promised land, adding that he did not see anything that God can not do.

“Nigeria is the Isreal of the black nations, in fullness of time Nigeria will overcome the situation in the country,”he added.

Delivering his sermon on the topic “ God Will Act” the first Elder of the church, Ogbulu . Ijeije said Jesus spoke to the troubled sea and there was peace, noting that as the church which is the body of Christ has come together to pray and intercede for the nation, God would prove Himself and bring peace in the country.

Akujobi Amadi & Kiadum Edookor