RSG Sets State Law Compilation Committee

A committee for the compilation of state enacted laws since 1999 has been set up by the State Ministry of Justice.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Zacheaus Adango gave the indication last Monday when he appeared before the House of Assembly for screening as commissioner nominee.

Dr Adango regretted that since 1999, most of the laws enacted and passed by the State Assembly were yet to be put in one volume, but rather were scattered in different gazette documents.

He explained that the committee’s mandate was to ensure that these laws were bound in one volume for easy accessibility and dispensation of justice.

Besides, he stated that once the committee completes its mission, a bill will be sent to the Assembly for a standing law compilation committee, which shall from time to time compile state laws.

Asked on how the state will fasten the pace of justice delivery, Dr Adango said already a Special Committee on Legal Advice had been set up by him.

Part of the role of the committee, the commissioner explained is to give advice on state matters, though such advice are subject to his approval as Attorney General.

In his words, “when I assumed office last year, what I did first was to set up a taskeforce on reducing backlog of cases”.

He further stated that he had to reorganise the ministry such that every criminal matter had to pass through his desk, so as to assign experts to handle such matters.

Assuring that every matter that affects government is given adequate attention, the commissioner maintained that the problem of changing state courses frequency has now been addressed”, when matters come, we write to the appropriate ministry in charge for full briefing”.

The Attorney-General also commended the Assembly for passing the state Arbitration and Multi-Dour Court House law of 2018, as he argued that the law will enhance alternative dispute resolution, and enhance justice delivery.

He pledge to discharge his responsibilities fair with high sease of commitment and service to the state.