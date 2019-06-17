Royal Father Lauds Wike On Security

A traditional ruler in Rivers State, Eze Livinus Nwankwoala, has applauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on the efforts of his administration to boost security in the state.

Eze Nwankwoala, who is the Acting Onye Ishi Agwuru Mba , in Etche Local Government Area the involvement of traditional rulers, security agencies, community leaders and youth leaders would make the fight against criminality more effective.

The clan Head noted that by involving community leaders, it would be easier to expose criminals in the communities.

He however, urged the governor to expedite action towards the training and mobilisation of the Rivers State Neighborhood Safety Corps in the nooks and crannies of the state.

The traditional ruler averred that since officers of the agency are drawn from the communities, it would be easier for them to identify the criminals who live in the neighborhood.

He also called on youths of the area to shun violence and work to promote peace and development of the state.

He reminded the youths that killings, cultism, and kidnapping scare away interested investors from the state and by implications drive away employment opportunities meant for youths.

Eze Nwankwoala commended the governor on his reelection victory which he attributed to the excellent performance during his first term in office.

He expressed hope that Governor Wike would take the state to another level of development if he sustains the tempo.

He commended the governor for embarking on massive road infrastructure in the Etche and appealed for joining of the Mba /Ndashi road as well as Umuaturu/ Amaku road.

He said that because of the abandoned state of the roads, affected communities are facing untold hardship.

Chris Oluoh