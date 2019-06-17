Rivers State Assembly Weekly Review

Screening of two commissioner nominees by the House of Assembly topped proceedings last week on the floor of the House. Penultimate week, the House elected more four legislators to be part of its leadership.

Among those elected include: Hon Martin Amaewhule of Obio/Akpor Constituency 1 as Majority Leader, Hon Bariene Deeyah an Deputy Majority Leader, Hon Evans Bipi of Ogu/Bolo as Chief Whip and Mayor Jack as Deputy Chief Whip.

The trio of Amaewhule, Bipi and Jack were officers in the 8th Assembly, except Deeyah, of Khana Constituency 1.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani urged the House officers on the need to join hands to make the 9th Assembly a success, Ibani tasked them on the need to exemplify servant leadership, and to put the interest of members above theirs.

Last week during the screening of commissioner nominees Hon Isaac Kamalu and Dr Zacheaus Adango, legislators took turns to ask the appointees questions on how they would deliver quality service to Rivers people.

While Hon Kamalu was asked to take a bow and leave as a former legislator, Dr Adango who was former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice was put on the hot seat by the legislators.

Lawmakers such as Hon Adonye Diri of Opobo/Nkoro, Wanaka Okpokiri of Ahoada-West, Anselm Oguguo of Ikwerre and Sam Ogeh of Emohua were among those who asked the commissioner questions on how he would manage his new office if re-appointed as the Attorney-General in the Rivers State Executive Council.

Responding, Dr Adango enumerated some of the achievements he made during his brief stay as commissioner for Justice in Chief Nyesom Wike’s first tenure.

He stated that his first move as commissioner was to re-organise the Ministry of Justice such that every criminal case had to pass through his desk in order to be assigned to competent state counsels to handle.

He added that every matter that affected the state was given adequate attention. Aside that, Dr Adango explained that the challenge of changing state counsels frequently was eliminated as he denied that there was no favouritism in selecting those who will represent the ministry in court cases.

The Attorney-General also spoke on plans to computerise the state judiciary. “We are yet to adopt the use of the tele printer and ICT in dispensation of justice”, he said, stressing that such steps will be gradual in order not to disrupt justice delivery.

Dr Adango was of the view that every matter being handled by the state had different framework of defense, hence it was not proper to use the same legal tactics in handling them.

On how to take punitive measures on defaulting ministries who fail to implement their budget, the commissioner stated that such does not fall within his purview but that such action has dire consequences for the ministry involved.

He further listed some of his achievements such as setting up a Special Committee on Legal Advice, Committee for Compilation of State Laws from 1999 to date and others.