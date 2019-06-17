Rivers Ethnic Group Reads Riot Act To Cultists

The Obolo Nation General Assembly has directed all cultists and other criminal elements within Andoni territories to leave the area or face the full wrath of the law.

The Assembly which said this at the end of its congress at Ngo, headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area, also directed all village heads and chairmen of Community Development Committees to set up vigilantes in their various communities.

It also directed that anyone found with tattoo should be arrested and handed over to the security agencies.

The meeting which was convened by the Andoni Local Government Traditional Rulers Council also called on the Andoni Local Government Council to activate the regular security meeting with traditional rulers.

The Assembly also called for regular meeting of all village heads with their subjects with a view to ensuring a lasting solution to the problem of cultism and criminalities in all Andoni communities.

Declaring the meeting opened, the chairman, Andoni Local Government Traditional Rulers Council, King Aaron Ikuru, said the meeting was necessitated by the recent kidnapping of three expatriates working on the Ogoni, Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Unity Road by unknown gunmen.

King Ikuru who is also the Okan-Ama of Ikuru Town said that the action of the gunmen was an abomination to the Obolo nation, stressing that the traditional institution and the entire Obolo nation will not rest on their oars until cultism is eliminated from the area.

Also speaking, the Bishop Diocese of Niger Delta Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev Ralph C. Ebirien said that the action of some Andoni youths is bringing shame to the Obolo nation.

Bishop Ebirien who commended the traditional rulers for the meeting, however, pleaded with Governor Wike not to cancel the road project as the action of the kidnappers did not have the support of the people.

The meeting was attended by recognised traditional rulers in the area, members of the clergy, youth organizations, women groups, the chairman Andoni Local Government Council Paul Laurence Paul, amongst others.