Police Arrest Suspected Fake Drug Manufacturers, Motorcycle Thieves

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested suspected fake drug manufacturers in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, made this disclosure at a press briefing and parade of suspects on Saturday at the police command.

He further told newsmen that police personnel attached to Gwallameji in Yalwa area of the state arrested two local codeine producers in Las Pasca Lodge.

The suspects were identified as Emmanuel Patrick and Victor Oguwu.

Exhibits recovered from them were 71 bottles of locally produced codeine, 30 bottles of tutolin, one carton of ORS used for codeine production.

Others were one pot of codeine already made awaiting refilling, over one hundred empty scavenged bottles, 60 bottles top cover, and 120 products name tags.

In an interview with the suspects, Victor Oguwu confirmed to our correspondent that they were two in the business but his accomplice had ran away.

Oguwu also said that he has a pharmacy shop at Bayan Gari in Bauchi where he sells the fake drugs.

He also said that he purchased the equipment that will be used in processing the drug at the rate of 140,000 and sold each one for 200.

In another development, the police also arrested suspected motorcycle thieves at about 2200hours on 12 June, 2019.

The suspects were identified as Yusuf Summer, from Bogoro town and Sunday Peter, of Tafawa Balewa area of the state.

The suspects during interrogation; confessed to the police that they stole the motorcycle from Bogoro town and sold it to one AlhajiIsah of Bakin Kura area of the state, who is about 79 years old.

Alhaji Isa was also traced and arrested while the stolen motorcycle was also recovered.