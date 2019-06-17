Obuah Lauds State, Federal Legislators On Inauguration …Solicits Support For Gov Wike

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has has congratulated State and National Assembly members of the party from the State for their successful inauguration.

The State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt said looking back at all that happened during and after the elections that brought the lawmakers to office, one cannot but acknowledge and thank God for His mercies and love for Rivers State.

The statement, signed by the media aide to the state PDP Chairman, Jerry Needam and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the only way, the party can show gratitude to God is to do that which is right for the welfare and good of all Rivers people.

Obuah said though it is regrettable that lives were lost for justice to prevail during the elections, it is therefore imperative, particularly on the part of the lawmakers, to ensure that the sacrifice of these martyrs were not in vain.

He particularly expressed gratitude to God for Rivers State and the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the courage to withstand the political storm that characterized the elections in the State and prayed that the grace that sustained him continues to direct his footsteps in the days ahead.

Bro Obuah however, stressed the need for team work, if the lofty ideals and policies of the PDP-led government must remain on course and eventually actualized.

He therefore charged the lawmakers not to forget that the interests of their individual constituencies are paramount and to ensure that Governor Wike is given all the necessary support and encouragement to govern the State.

The State PDP boss while praying and committing the new lawmakers both at the State and Federal levels including the Wike administration in God’s hands, also pleaded with Rivers people to be understanding and patient, stressing that quality leadership and good governance require time and diligence.

Dennis Naku