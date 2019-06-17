NSCDC Trains 150 Personnel On Mines, Explosive Demobilisation Techniques

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained 150 of its personnel on mines and explosives detonation techniques to sweep liberated communities in Borno of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The Commandant of the corps in Borno, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, told newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri that 30 personnel of the corps were earlier trained by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

Abdullahi said that the officers were trained on mine action campaign and first aid in conflict situation.

The commandant explained that such training was to equip the participants with the necessary skills to detect contaminated explosives that could pose danger to the civil populace.

He said that the mine action campaign was imperative to protect lives and property as well as support the voluntary return of the IDPs to their homes.

Abdullahi also disclosed that the command had deployed over 2,000 personnel in communities liberated from Boko Haram to complement effort of the army and other security agencies to enhance interactions with civic authorities.