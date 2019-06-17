Nmerukini Attributes Wike’s Victory To Performance

The Chairman of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini has attributed the Victory of Governor Wike in the last election to his quality performances during his first term in office.

Chief Nmerukini, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt said that Wike’s quality performances was responsible for the massive votes he received from Rivers people.

According to him, the victory was for Rivers people as well as non indigenes who willingly voted massively for the Governor.

He further said Governor Wike has passionately delivered on his campaign promise and his second tenure, Rivers people should expect more wide spread developments to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Chief Nmerukini appealed to the opposition to accept the olive branch the Governor has joyously extended to them for the interest and development of Rivers State.

I can say whole heartedly that Rivers people rewarded Governor Wike’s with a sweet victory is he performed creditably well in his first tenure” he said.

As a man who keeps to his words, Rivers people expect more strata of development which will improve the living standard of the people.

He also need the support of all Rivers people to better their lot and improve on real governance which they stood against all odds to ensure his victory.

“Governor Wike’s victory shows clearly that power belongs to God, describing the victory as well deserved. The people’s mandate to serve will be used judiciously this can attest. I am happy with the out pouring of love from the people of Rivers State, believing their love will motivate him to other greater service and consolidate on his numerous achievements he said.

Having known him as a visionary leader that has the interest of the state at heart, he will execute more people oriented projects capable of standing test of time.

He called on Rivers youths to embrace peace and eschew violence as the Governor has planned to pay more attention on their welfare and empowerment.

The governor cannot take the support youth have given him for granted , so it behoves them to lay down their arms and support the Governor as to deliver on his promises.