Lagos To Get Special Courts For Traffic Offenders

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared total war on traffic offence, saying special courts will be created to try offenders, who will be made to serve their punishment if found guilty at the point of contravention.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration would not spare anyone, irrespective of status that endangers lives of road users by disobeying the state traffic regulations.

The Governor spoke yesterday, at an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service organised by the Lagos chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and held at Deeper Life Bible Church Headquarters in Gbagada.

He said: “We want the people to obey Lagos traffic law. We want them to understand that they are not the only road users who have right of way. If you want my government to finish well, don’t drive against the traffic.

“We are working with the Acting Chief Judge of the State to set up special mobile courts that will dispense judgment on traffic offences. Any offender would be made to serve the punishment immediately, which could be in form of compulsory community service. We are declaring zero tolerance for disobedience to traffic rules.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the task of realising the ‘Greater Lagos’ project would be difficult without the support of the residents, urging Christians in the state to join hands with his government in its efforts to create a prosperous Lagos.

Christian leaders in the State expressed satisfaction over the choice of Sanwo-Olu as the governor, describing him as “a complete child of God and the one we have been waiting for.’’

The CAN leaders observed that Sanwo-Olu’s administration took off on a promising note, reassuring the Governor that body of Christ in Lagos State would remain in prayers for him to finish well.

The 50,000-seater auditorium of the church was filled to capacity, as a crowd of worshippers trooped in to join the Governor and his wife, Dr. (Mrs) IbijokeSanwo-Olu, in the thanksgiving.